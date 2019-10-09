US restricts visas to China officials over Uighur 'repression'

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it would curb visas for Chinese officials over "repression" of Uighurs and other Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang, a day after imposing commercial restrictions.

"The United States calls on the People´s Republic of China to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.