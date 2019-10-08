China voices support for Pakistan’s core issues of national interest

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen socio-economic ties as the leaders of both the countries, PM Imran Khan and Chinese PM Li Keqiang, signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), stated an official press statement on Tuesday.

According to the press statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan held bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chinese PM Li reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s issues of core national interest, mentioned the statement.

The meeting revolved primarily around the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership.

PM Imran Khan emphasised that expeditious completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects was the foremost priority of his government.

He maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Premier Li was also apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.

The bilateral talks were followed by a banquet hosted by Premier Li.

The two sides also discussed deepening bilateral trade and explored ways of increasing Pakistan’s exports to China.

Both leaders agreed that the implementation of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Other areas of potential collaboration discussed between the two sides included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry, and science and technology.

The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.

The two leaders also witnessed signing of various agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Chinese PM Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

On his arrival, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by 19-gun salute.

The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Planning, Development and Reform, Minister of Railways, Advisor on Commerce, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, and Chairman BOI, Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, and other senior officials.