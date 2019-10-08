Federer claims straight-sets victory in Shanghai Masters opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: Ruthless Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Spain´s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays Belgium´s 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16.
The third-ranked Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year -- although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.
The 46th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas put up a better fight in the second set, forcing the tie break and taking a 2-0 and then 4-1 lead in it.
But cheered on by his band of local supporters, who held aloft banners proclaiming their hero "superhuman", Federer won the tie break -- and the match -- with a forehand smash.
