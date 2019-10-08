Priyanka Chopra nominates herself to play female James Bond

After making her mark in both Hollywood and Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has now expressed her desire to play the female version of the iconic James Bond.

In an interview with Metro, the 37-year-old The Sky is Pink superstar nominated herself for the legendary role.

On being asked who would be a perfect fit to play a female 007, the diva uttered a confident “me.”

“I've always been keen on (playing James Bond) but I can't put myself into the race obviously," she added.

"I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing (to see) a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see,” she said further.

Regarding the entire debate about a woman playing James Bond, actor Pierce Brosnan, who essayed the role from 1994 to 2005, told the Hollywood Reporter: “I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there... I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”