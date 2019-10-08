Sara Ali Khan stuns in a multicoloured, ethnic dress as she interacts with fans

Sara Ali Khan, the new girl on the block is new no more as she reigns over hearts and minds of a colossal empire of fans, despite having only two films out as of yet.

The 24-year-old diva manages to attract a hefty crowd around her anywhere she steps out, and such was the case at a recent event where the actor charmed her fans in her ethereal multicoloured, and ethnic look.

The Simmba actor attending a special event in Kolkata, donned a red dress with a colourful chunri dupatta.

The actor also managed to slip in some selfies with her fans and had a ball interacting with them.

Check out the pictures here:



