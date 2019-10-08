Sara Ali Khan stuns in a multicoloured, ethnic dress as she interacts with fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan, the new girl on the block is new no more as she reigns over hearts and minds of a colossal empire of fans, despite having only two films out as of yet.
The 24-year-old diva manages to attract a hefty crowd around her anywhere she steps out, and such was the case at a recent event where the actor charmed her fans in her ethereal multicoloured, and ethnic look.
The Simmba actor attending a special event in Kolkata, donned a red dress with a colourful chunri dupatta.
The actor also managed to slip in some selfies with her fans and had a ball interacting with them.
Check out the pictures here:
