Shah Rukh Khan reveals when he will be doing a film with son AbRam

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has kept his fans on their toes regarding his career choices and answering some of their questions, the actor proved that he is not just as much the king of sarcasm as he is of Bollywood.



Curious fans bombarded their questions on to the 54-year-old superstar on Twitter after he held an #AskSRK session.

One question that remained the highlight was a fan asking him when his youngest son AbRam will be appearing alongside his father on the silver screens to which the actor was quick to flaunt his unmatched skill of sarcasm saying: “As soon as I get his dates."

The wit and humour did not end there as the ‘Koyla’ actor brought his sarcasm game up again.

"Do you have plans to direct a Tamil film in the future?" he was asked.

"Of course! My command over the language is so good!", said SRK in a sarcastic tone that left social media users in fits.



