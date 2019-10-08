Horror films scare the living daylights out of Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal may have won over hearts with a plethora of films ranging from light romantic comedies to intense war dramas, but there is one thing that the actor is too scared to try.

During an interview with IANS, the 31-year-old Raazi actor revealed that the idea of doing horror films spooks the living daylights out of him.

"I was contemplating before I read the script not after I read the script. So, before I read the script I was like 'Horror? pata nahi kaisai hoga, kya hoga [I don’t know what will happen and how it will happen],” he said.

“Because I myself I am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn't know. When I read the script it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story,” he added.

"So, once that happens then it is about following your heart... It is a Dharma Productions so you know it's a good production house. Then I met (director) Bhanu (Pratap Singh), he was really excited about his horror film. Horror is something that comes naturally to him.. I knew I would be in safe hands," he said further about him contemplating to sign a horror flick.

The film titled Bhoot features Bhumi Pednekar and is based on a true incident that occurred in Mumbai.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020.