Tue Oct 08, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 8, 2019

Kareena Kapoor looking forward to turning 40: 'Be comfortable in your own skin'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 08, 2019
Kareena Kapoor looking forward to turning 40: 'Be comfortable in your own skin'

Age is just a number and B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is proof of just that, as she reigns over the industry as well as the hearts of her admirers, getting closer to marking her 40th year.

During a recent interview with Elle India, the 39-year-old ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor revealed how she is looking forward to turning 40 and aims to be just as comfortable in her skin as she was at in her days of yore.

“I am actually looking forward to turning 40. The idea is to be comfortable in your own skin, look good, and feel fabulous,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

“I’m actually looking forward to turning 40. The idea is to be comfortable in your own skin, look good, and feel fabulous,” says our October cover star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pick up a copy of our latest issue for more. . On #KareenaKapoorKhan: Satin twill dress, @atsusekhose. White gold and diamond earrings, @bulgariofficial. Diamond ring, Khan’s own. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photography: #TarunVishwa Styling: @malini_banerji Art direction: @prashish_moore Writer: @rajeevmasand Hair: @yiannitsapatori /@fazemanagement Make-up: @subbu28 (Subbu) Writer: @rajeevmasand Production: @p.productions_ Assisted by: @saaniya07, @pujarinighosh (Styling), @aishh_b, @sakheelparchure (Intern) . #ELLEOctober #KareenaKapoorKhan #Bollywood

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

The beauty queen recently stunned and made jaws drop with her ethereal October cover of the magazine where she can be seen donning a satin twill dress with white gold, and diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, the actor just concluded the filming process of ‘Good News’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Irrfan Khan respectively. 

