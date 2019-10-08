BTC to USD: Bitcoin to USD rates today - Bitcoin Cryptocurrency exchange rates - October 8, 2019

The exchange rate for the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency to US Dollar (USD) on October 8, 2019 was USD 8,225.53.



Below you can find the value of Bitcoin for the last seven days compared to the US Dollar (USD).

October 07, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,212.60

October 05, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,149.53

October 04, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,164.99

October 03, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,240.15

October 02, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,184

October 01, 2019

1 BTC to USD: 8,323.96

September 30, 2019