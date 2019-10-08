close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 8 October 2019

Tue, Oct 08, 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.09 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 192.74 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

October 07, 2019

  • Buying : 192.57
  • Selling: 193.20

October 05, 2019

  • Buying : 192.84
  • Selling: 193.47

October 04, 2019

  • Buying : 192.84
  • Selling: 193.47

October 03, 2019

  • Buying : 192.16
  • Selling: 192.79

October 02, 2019

  • Buying : 191.86
  • Selling: 192.51

October 01, 2019

  • Buying : 191.81
  • Selling: 192.49

September 30, 2019

  • Buying: 191.91
  • Selling: 192.55


