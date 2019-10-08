UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 8 October 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.09 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 192.74 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

October 07, 2019

Buying : 192.57

Selling: 193.20

October 05, 2019

Buying : 192.84

Selling: 193.47

October 04, 2019

Buying : 192.84

Selling: 193.47

October 03, 2019

Buying : 192.16

Selling: 192.79

October 02, 2019

Buying : 191.86

Selling: 192.51

October 01, 2019

Buying : 191.81

Selling: 192.49

September 30, 2019