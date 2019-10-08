Weather forecast for Pakistan- October 8, 2019

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.



Tuesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Wednesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cold weather is expected in Northern areas of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain occurred at isolated places Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Skardu, Astore 01, Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 01).