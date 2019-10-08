Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on October 8, 2019

Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.



Today’s Crude Oil Prices:

Brent North Sea crude: UP 40 cents at $58.75 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 34 cents at $53.09 per barrel

Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.



October 07, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $58.13

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.66

October 05, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $57.79

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.66

October 04, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $57.79

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.66

October 03, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $57.79

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.86

October 02, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $59.41

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $54.23

October 01, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $60.78

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $54.54

September 30, 2019

Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $61.94

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $56.03



