Umar Akmal equals record of bagging most T20I ducks

LAHORE: Umar Akmal, Pakistan’s middle-order batsman has proved to be the unluckiest player to make a come back with a ‘bang’ of two consecutive ‘golden ducks’ and two unwanted records in Twenty20 International cricket --- setting a Pakistan record of bagging the most ducks on Saturday and equaling world record of the most ducks on Monday.

When he was dismissed for a nought on the very first ball he played in the first T20I, it was his ninth duck in his 83rd T20I, and he broke the Pakistan record earlier set by Shahid Afridi, who bagged eight ducks in his 99 T20Is.

Again in the second T20I, he bagged another ‘golden duck’, and the tenth duck in 84 matches to equal the world record set by Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Tillekaratne.