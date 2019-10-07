Priyanka Chopra discusses gender pay parity: ‘It shows how women have been devalued’

Having reached the summit of success in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra knows well the struggles that go behind the scenes in both the industries for women specifically in terms of wage.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ actor opened up on the much-discussed topic of gender pay disparity and how it shows how ‘devalued’ women are in society.

“Look at how amazing it is that the conversation has started, and it is so loud,” she said.

“I was told by a filmmaker many years ago that if I don’t settle for the price I was being paid, which was about two per cent of my male co- actor’s remuneration, I would be replaced by another actress,” she continued.

“I was also relatively established by that time. It affected me and at that point, I told myself that I will be irreplaceable and that there will be a day when you will only want a Priyanka Chopra in your film,” she added.

“The pay parity debate reflects how women have been devalued in society in every aspect. A woman has to work twice as hard to make the same amount of money as a man, in most cases. This conversation must turn into action, and it will take people to get woke and the industry to get woke,” she went on.

“We have also worked just as hard. I believe that we are going in the right direction, but yes, a lot of work still needs to be done,” she concluded.