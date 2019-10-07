close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

Karachi umpire dies from heart attack while supervising cricket match

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019
File photo

KARACHI: Umpire Naseem Shaikh passed away after  he suffered from a heart attack  while supervising the cricket match here at the TMC ground on Monday.

He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

Naseem Shaikh was supervising a match of the Sindh Bar Council Cricket Tournament.

Umpire Naseem Shaikh, a resident  of Liaquatabad, had  been suffering from heart disease and had earlier gone through an angiography.


Latest News

More From Sports