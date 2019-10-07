Karachi umpire dies from heart attack while supervising cricket match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Umpire Naseem Shaikh passed away after he suffered from a heart attack while supervising the cricket match here at the TMC ground on Monday.
He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last on the way.
Naseem Shaikh was supervising a match of the Sindh Bar Council Cricket Tournament.
Umpire Naseem Shaikh, a resident of Liaquatabad, had been suffering from heart disease and had earlier gone through an angiography.
KARACHI: Umpire Naseem Shaikh passed away after he suffered from a heart attack while supervising the cricket match here at the TMC ground on Monday.
He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last on the way.
Naseem Shaikh was supervising a match of the Sindh Bar Council Cricket Tournament.
Umpire Naseem Shaikh, a resident of Liaquatabad, had been suffering from heart disease and had earlier gone through an angiography.