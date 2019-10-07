Karachi umpire dies from heart attack while supervising cricket match

KARACHI: Umpire Naseem Shaikh passed away after he suffered from a heart attack while supervising the cricket match here at the TMC ground on Monday.

He was rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

Naseem Shaikh was supervising a match of the Sindh Bar Council Cricket Tournament.

Umpire Naseem Shaikh, a resident of Liaquatabad, had been suffering from heart disease and had earlier gone through an angiography.



