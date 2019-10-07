Liam Hemsworth spotted getting hit by a taxi while filming in Canada

As Miley Cyrus wreaks havoc on the internet with Cody Simpsons, Liam Hemworth is keeping himself occupied after the split, by involving himself in work a little too deeply.

With photos of the 29-year-old ‘Hunger Games’ actor making rounds on the internet, the actor was seen performing stunts, which some fans may have perceived them to be real.

In circulating footage, the actor can be seen getting hit by a taxi while filming some stunts for his new television series ‘Dodge Miles’, in Toronto, Canada, followed by the driver yelling at him.

The Australian heartthrob was spotted donning a grey long-sleeved top paired with navy pants in the photos.

The pictures of the actor giving his all for his next venture, came in light of his former wife Miley Cyrus grabbing headlines over her back-to-back tumultuous romances, first with Kaitlynn Carter and now with Cody Simpsons.

Liam and Miley had ended their brief marriage earlier in August.