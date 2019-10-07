We’ll run social protection programmes under public private partnership: Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has decided to run social protection programmes under a public-private partnership.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, she said social welfare programmes will be expanded through a partnership with trusts.

Dr Sania said a Langar was opened in Islamabad today in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust to provide free food to the needy.

She said under the MoU signed with Saylani Trust, quality of food will be ensured.