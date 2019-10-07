close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

We’ll run social protection programmes under public private partnership: Dr. Sania

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has decided to run social protection programmes under a public-private partnership.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, she said social welfare programmes will be expanded through a partnership with trusts.

Dr Sania said a Langar was opened in Islamabad today in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust to provide free food to the needy.

She said under the MoU signed with Saylani Trust, quality of food will be ensured.

Latest News

More From Pakistan