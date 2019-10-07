close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on October 7, 2019

Mon, Oct 07, 2019

Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.

Today’s Crude Oil Prices:

  • Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 24 cents at $58.13 per barrel
  • West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 15 cents at $52.66 per barrel

Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.

October 04, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $57.79
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.66

October 03, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $57.79
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $52.86

October 02, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $59.41
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel $54.23

October 01, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $60.78
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $54.54

September 30, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $61.94
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $56.03

September 28, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $62.21
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $56.12

September 27, 2019

  • Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel: $62.21
  • WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel: $56.12


