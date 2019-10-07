Foodies take a back seat, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh show how it’s done

One would think that Sara Ali Khan’s diet would consist of leafy greens and light food but the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she not only loves dosas but also has a ginormous appetite as well!



In the video, her mother Amrita Singh could be seen hiding her face in embarrassment and the cause of it was as clear as day. In front of Amrita was a giant dosa that outstretched the table and Sara could be heard teasing her mother in the video.

“Why are you eating like this, what’s wrong?” Sara said mockingly.

Sara wittily captioned the post and even gave it poetic spin to it which read:

“When mommy and I set out to eat,



We don’t care about diet-only cheat,

Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,

Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!