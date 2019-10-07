US bar shooting: Four killed, five wounded in Kansas

WASHINGTON: Four people were killed and five others injured on Sunday in a shooting at a bar in Kansas.

According to a preliminary investigation, an "earlier dispute" at the bar led to the shooting. Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects armed with handguns had fled the scene.

At the scene of the shooting, which took place at the Tequila KC bar, "we located a total of nine (9) people that had been shot," Kansas City police said in a statement posted on Twitter.



"Four (4) of the victims were found deceased inside of the business and five (5) were found outside with injuries, all due to gunshots," police said, adding that the wounded were reported to be in stable condition.



Two of the dead were Mexican nationals, the country´s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Twitter.

Police released images of the suspects and asked for help identifying and locating them.

