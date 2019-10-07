Fans gather in Miami to honour José José, the 'Prince of Song'

MIAMI: Hundreds of fans Sunday gathered at the Miami Dade County Auditorium to honour the life of Mexican crooner José José, who died eight days ago at age 71.

José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, known as the 'Prince of Song,' was beloved across Latin America and among Hispanics in the United States.

His body, in a gold-colored coffin, was brought late Sunday morning at the auditorium, following a procession through Miami streets that was saluted along its route by people waving and crying.



The memorial ceremony began at midday, with a mariachi band performing the singer´s song "Lo pasado, pasado." His youngest daughter, Sarita Sosa, addressed the crowd in emotional tones.

"Thank you for remembering my dad, for having him in your hearts, so that his music will never die," she said, sobbing. "Thank you for coming -- you are our family -- all of Miami."

The city´s mayor, Carlos Gimenez, added: "He never let fame change him. Until the end he was a humble and caring man."

He was a Mexican singer, musician and occasional actor. Born into a family of musicians, José began his musical career in his early teens playing guitar and singing in serenades., died September 28 in Miami, aged 71, after a long battle against pancreatic cancer.

Over a 55-year career, he became one of the most successful performers in the Spanish-speaking world, selling more than 100 million albums and receiving multiple Grammy nominations.