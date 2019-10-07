Afghan Taliban issue notification on Pakistan tour, criticise Kabul administration's divide

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban said Sunday their delegation had visited Pakistan on an official invitation wherein they talked regional peace, refugees, and bilateral relations.

Led by the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Afghan Taliban's 12-member delegation had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, with whom they exchanged views on peace and stability in South Asia region as well as bilateral relations with Kabul.

The delegation discussed the matter of providing facilities to Afghan refugees and traders residing in Pakistan, it said, adding that the spokesperson for Kabul's foreign ministry, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, had welcomed the Afghan Taliban’s visit to Islamabad.

Did the Afghan Taliban really meet PM Imran?

In their notification issued Sunday, the group also criticised the conflicting statements from Kabul administration after Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson Sibghatullah Ahmadi welcomed their visit to Islamabad but the Afghan President House immediately denied Ahmadi's commendation, terming it his personal views.



The Afghan Taliban consequently stressed that the conflicting statements indicated a deep divide among those who rule Kabul and that its administration did not have the ability to hold negotiations.



They said they, along with the United States, would deal with Kabul's administration on first priority and that discussions with the various other Afghan factions would be commenced later on.

