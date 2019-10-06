Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Remo D’Souza after he marries wife for the third time

India’s acclaimed director Remo D’Souza renewed vows with his wife Lizelle on Saturday for the third time and Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan’s response on the occasion is leaving all the fans with fits of laughter.

The 32-year-old ‘Kalank’ actor turned to his social media to post a picture from the night along with Shraddha Kapoor and the happy couple who marked their 20th anniversary together.

While he extended his felicitations, the actor also took the opportunity to throw in some banter: “Congratulations @remodsouza and @Lizelle1238. Log ek baar nahi karta aap nah teen bar kar li [People don't even do it once and you have done it thrice] #marriedagain #LoveStory (sic)," he said.

The duo has been together for the past two decades and invited their close friends and family members to the event for the celebrations.



The filmmaker’s next featuring Varun will hit theatres on January 24, 2020.