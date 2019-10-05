close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
Sports

AFP
October 5, 2019

Double gold as Hassan wins women´s 1,500m crown

Sports

AFP
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

DOHA: Sifan Hassan surged to her second gold medal of the World Championships with victory in the 1,500 metres here Saturday, shrugging off the doping controversy that has embroiled her banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born Dutch runner romped home in a world leading championship record time of 3min 51.95sec to take gold at the Khalifa Stadium, with 2017 champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya claiming silver and Ethiopia´s Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze.

It was Hassan´s second gold medal of the championships following her win in the 10,000m, making her the first woman to successfully double in the two events.

