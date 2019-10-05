4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Shangla, Kalam, other KP areas

PESHAWAR: Tremors were felt in Shangla, Kalam and other areas of Khyber Paktunkhwa in result of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

The National Seismic Monitoring center said the earthquake struck at the depth of 15 kilometers with its epicenter lying 50 kilometers northeast of Kalam.

No loss of life and property so far was reported from the affected areas.

Last month, more than 30 people were killed and many others injured when a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of the country, particularly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It damaged many houses and buildings and vehicles in Mirpur.