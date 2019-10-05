Rights of Kashmiri people to be respected, urges US Senator Elizabeth Warren

US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concern over the recent events in occupied Kashmir, urging India to respect the rights of Kashmiris.

In a tweet, the US senator shared an AFP article regarding misery of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said that the US-India partnership has always been rooted in shared democratic values, adding:” I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.”

On October 3, American publication The New York Times published a scathing editorial on the international response to the Indian annexation and military curfew of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In the editorial, the newspaper expressed frustration and anger over the muted international response to the human rights situation in the occupied valley, urging the United Nations to act before it was too late.

The New York Times referenced the UN General Assembly speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he had warned about Kashmir being a nuclear flash-point in South Asia, and urged UN to act.