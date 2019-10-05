Osaka ends Wozniacki´s China Open reign to set up Barty final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Naomi Osaka will face world number one Ashleigh Barty in Sunday´s final of the China Open after powering to a convincing win over title-holder Caroline Wozniacki.
The Australian Open winner threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Wozniacki´s reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.
The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu´s run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark´s Wozniacki.
World number four Osaka showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.
But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the all-important break of service with an arrowing forehand.
Osaka, like Wozniacki a former number one, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.
Earlier on Saturday, Australia´s Barty booked her place in the final by saving match point in a tough three-set triumph over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.
