Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Sri Lanka off to a flyer against Pakistan

Sat, Oct 05, 2019
The Greenshirts have a dominant T20I record against the islanders. — Photo: File

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to field first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando opened the innings for Sri Lanka, whereas Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf shared the new ball for Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan pair started confidently and did not have to take much risk early on. The loose balls they dispatched with ease and on the few good ones they had luck on their side. They were 50-0 at the end of 5 overs.

The in-form Gunathilaka manhandled the Pakistani bowlers and brought up his 50 in  just the 8th over.

The Greenshirts have a dominant T20I record against the islanders, and have won their last six encounters dating back to 2015.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Banuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

