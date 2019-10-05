Sania Mirza on how wives of players bear the brunt of bad performances

Sania Mirza may be at the top of her game with innumerable feats, but the athlete still has to deal with labels of 'distraction' for her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

Addressing the issue at the India Economic Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, the six-time Grand Slam winner opened up about the ways in which wives and girlfriends of athletes have to bear the brunt for being 'distractions' for their partners in cases of poor performances.

"Anushka Sharma is blamed if Virat makes a zero, like what does that have anything to do with anything. It makes no sense,” she said.

"Many times, including our cricket team and in many teams I have seen that wives or girlfriends are not allowed on tour because the boys will be distracted," she continued, adding: “What does that mean? What is it that the women are doing that is going to distract the men so much?"

Mirza is planning her big comeback in January 2020 after giving birth to her son Izhaan last year.