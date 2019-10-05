Thiem downs Khachanov in China Open semis

Top seed Dominic Thiem came back from a set down to defeat Russia´s Karen Khachanov and reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The Austrian will play Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday´s decider in Beijing after winning 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, defeated former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.