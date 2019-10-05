close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2019

Thiem downs Khachanov in China Open semis

Sports

AFP
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

Top seed Dominic Thiem came back from a set down to defeat Russia´s Karen Khachanov and reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The Austrian will play Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday´s decider in Beijing after winning 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, defeated former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.

Latest News

More From Sports