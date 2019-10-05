Gwyneth Paltrow thinks ex Chris Martin’s new ladylove Dakota Johnson is an 'absolute gem’

Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin despite parting ways, often leave fans startled over the cordial and close bond they share even when it involves their new lovers.

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star is proving just that once again after she turned to Instagram to sing praises for her former husband’s new girlfriend Dakota Johnson on her birthday.

Sharing an adorable monochrome shot of the ’50 Shades of Grey’ actor, Gwyneth wrote: “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem.”

Earlier in an interview, a source cited by E! News had also revealed that the two ladies share a close bond: “Gwyneth really likes Dakota and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple. Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out. She's very mature, she's smart and she's interesting. They have a lot to talk about.”

