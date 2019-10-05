Kartik Aaryan looks back at his days of struggle in Bollywood

Bollywood's leading star these days, Kartik Aaryan has managed to sway not just fans but also critics and fellow industry-insiders with his stellar on-screen deliveries and sheer star power.

During an interview, the 28-year-old actor shed light on the days of struggle that he still hasn't forgotten from his initial days in Bollywood that helped in making him reach the summit of success.

“I didn’t have a Plan B. If I didn’t have this career then I don’t know what I would have done. I didn’t have anywhere to go to, I was in a mess, and I was struggling. Back then, if I would have thought of an option then I would have never reached here. I am interested in directing, but nothing apart from that,” he said.

Speaking about his fan-base, the actor said: “My relevance comes because of my youth connect, and that youth connect is because I am a film-watching audience. I am in that age bracket where these are the people who watch films.”

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy prepping for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and also has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.