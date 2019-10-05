Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts for saving a photographer from crashing his head

New girl on the block Janhvi Kapoor is no stranger from flashing cameras surrounding her wherever she goes, but the diva sure knows how to keep her eyes open for everything going around her despite the blinding lights and loud and hyper paparazzi.

The 22-year-old actor recently grabbed headlines and won the hearts of many, after she saved a photographer from crashing his head into a pillar as he was too busy getting a shot of the actor.

One of the shutterbugs talking to a publication narrated the incident saying: “As Janhvi was moving towards us, we were moving backwards. One of our photographers had come tantalisingly close to a pillar and would have hurt himself had Janhvi not called out and asked him to stop. She was very alert and made sure that he didn’t get hurt.”

“Even Abhishek Bachchan is like that. He looks out all the while when he’s out with the family and keeps warning the paparazzi to be careful. Sometimes while doing your jobs we do not realise what’s around us,” he added.