Miley Cyrus lashes out at slut-shaming critics for dating Cody Simpson

Pop artist Miley Cyrus was subjected to waves of criticism after a video of her spending time with musician Cody Simpson at a health food store surfaced on the internet on Friday.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer addressed the public with multiple tweets and called out critics for shaming her for being seen in intimacy with the Australian singer.

The sighting comes after her short-term relationship with Kaitlynn Carter to which fans felt that the singer is jumping very quickly from one person to another.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship, because they saw it thru from the beginning," Cyrus wrote. "But I'm grown now and make choices as an adult."

Cyrus was also particularly infuriated at the double-standards held against women who date.

The megastar said that women were always subjected to slut-shaming if they moved on with another man. In contrast, she highlighted the fact that people don’t bat an eyelash against men who do the same and are labelled as 'legends,' 'heartthrobs'.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed," wrote Cyrus. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as 'legends, 'heartthrobs','Ladies Man' etc."

"Where women are called sluts," she added. "I am just trying to thrive in a man's world. If we can't beat 'em, join 'em!"