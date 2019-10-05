close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 5, 2019

Iraq protest toll reaches 60 dead, including 18 in Baghdad: authorities

World

AFP
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

BAGHDAD: At least 60 people have died over four days of bloody protest across Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said late Friday, in figures that include 18 deaths registered at a single hospital in the capital Baghdad.

The Commission did not specify how many were civilians or security forces. With more than 1,600 people wounded, the toll may rise further.

Latest News

More From World