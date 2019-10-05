Iraq protest toll reaches 60 dead, including 18 in Baghdad: authorities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: At least 60 people have died over four days of bloody protest across Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said late Friday, in figures that include 18 deaths registered at a single hospital in the capital Baghdad.
The Commission did not specify how many were civilians or security forces. With more than 1,600 people wounded, the toll may rise further.
