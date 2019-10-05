close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
World

AFP
October 5, 2019

Democrats seek documents from VP Pence in Trump impeachment probe

World

AFP
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

WASHINGTON: Democrats in Congress asked US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday for documents on his possible role in pressuring Ukraine as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president´s stark message to the Ukrainian president," three Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry wrote in a letter addressed to Pence.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby requesting that you produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," they wrote.

