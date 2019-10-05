Bahamas' Gardiner wins men's 400 metres world title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: Steven Gardiner became the second Bahamian to be crowned men´s 400 metres world champion when he stormed to victory in Doha on Friday.
The 24-year-old, a silver medallist in 2017, timed a national record of 43.48 seconds to emulate Avard Moncur´s triumph in 2001.
Colombia´s PanAm Games champion Anthony Zambrano took silver in 44.15sec while Fred Kerley of the United States was third in a time of 44.17sec.
