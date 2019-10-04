James Franco accused of sexually exploiting women

Fresh accusation of sexual assault have surfaced against Hollywood actor James Franco, a year after five women came up with similar accusations against the star.

This week, two women took Franco to court for alleged sexual exploitation. According to the account, the star’s acting school had a culture of “widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior” as reported by the New York Times and the NPR.

The Oscar nominee’s school, now closed, provided acting classes for a fee, even an additional course on intimate scenes.

Franco would personally audition each student, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges Franco and his partners “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects”, reports the Guardian.

During the course, students, the women claim, were asked to take part in inappropriate intimate acts. Both women voiced their unease and were then removed from the class.

Last year, the actor was accused of sexual harassment by five women.