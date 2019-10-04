close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
REUTERS
October 4, 2019

Prince Harry to sue The Sun publisher over phone-hacking allegation

REUTERS
Fri, Oct 04, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a statement before meeting Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, at the British High Commissioner's residence, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters/ file

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry is set to sue the publishers of The Sun over allegations of phone hacking, his office and the newspaper’s publisher said on Friday.

“Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages,” a spokeswoman for Harry said, declining to give further details of the claim.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, confirmed that a claim had been issued by Harry.

