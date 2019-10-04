close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

Fazl trying to salvage his ‘sinking’ political career: PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 04, 2019
The prime minister was chairing a session where the ruling party officials and government spokespersons were also present. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised his political opponent Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Friday, saying that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief is trying to save his ‘sinking politics’.

The prime minister was chairing a session where the ruling party officials and government spokespersons were also present. Sources said that during the session, the JUI-F chief’s plan to march was also discussed.

In the meeting, PM Imran said that peaceful protest is everyone’s democratic right and the government will fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public.

Criticising the JUI-F chief further, the premier said that Fazl is unhappy with the reforms in Madrassahs, adding that if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

In the meeting, the PM also reviewed his upcoming visit to China and the progress on the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

On Thursday, Fazlur Rehman said he will lead the march towards Islamabad on October 27 and warned the government against placing hurdles in his way.

Speaking to the media, he said the march will begin on October 27 in which convoys from across the country would take part.

Latest News

More From Pakistan