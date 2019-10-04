Fazl trying to salvage his ‘sinking’ political career: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised his political opponent Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Friday, saying that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief is trying to save his ‘sinking politics’.

The prime minister was chairing a session where the ruling party officials and government spokespersons were also present. Sources said that during the session, the JUI-F chief’s plan to march was also discussed.

In the meeting, PM Imran said that peaceful protest is everyone’s democratic right and the government will fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public.

Criticising the JUI-F chief further, the premier said that Fazl is unhappy with the reforms in Madrassahs, adding that if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

In the meeting, the PM also reviewed his upcoming visit to China and the progress on the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

On Thursday, Fazlur Rehman said he will lead the march towards Islamabad on October 27 and warned the government against placing hurdles in his way.

Speaking to the media, he said the march will begin on October 27 in which convoys from across the country would take part.