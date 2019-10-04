FIR lodged against 50 celebrities over penning letter to Modi

Bollywood actress Konkana Sen along with director Maniratnam, and 48 other celebrities had an FIR lodged against them on Thursday, in Muzaffarpur for penning an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding increasing incidents of mob lynching.

The case was filed in Sardar police station by order of the local court, according to district police officials.

The order was given after advocate S. K. Ojha filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

In the letter, the celebrities urged Modi to act upon the inhumane lynching of Muslims and Dalits along with other minorities and called for immediate action.

Added to this, the letter stressed that "Jai Shri Ram" was no less than a "provocative war cry" and that there was "no democracy without dissent".

Ojha filed the appeal citing that the 50 signatories supposedly "tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the Prime Minister"as well as "supporting secessionist tendencies".