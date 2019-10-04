Pakistan Steel Mills' revival among govt’s top priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills is a top priority of the government, adding that the mills suffered heavily due to the negligence of the past governments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing a session related to the national steel mills, where he was briefed regarding options and methods for its revival.

The PM said that the mills have caused a heavy dent to the national coffers, terming the situation faced by the mills as criminal negligence.

In today’s briefing, the prime minister was told that for the restoration of the steel mills, Russian and Chinese companies have shown interest.

In May this year, the federal government agreed to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the privatisation list.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on May 3 and chaired by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.