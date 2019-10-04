close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

Directing films makes me nervous: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 04, 2019
Photo: AFP 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admits that despite being a successful actress, singer and producer, directing a film is something that makes her anxious. 

The megastar said that  the mammoth responsibility that comes with being the role  is something  she is not ready for. However,  the  37-year-old remained optimistic and  said that she hopes to  make the  transition eventually. 

"It's something that makes me nervous because it's a lot of responsibility. But slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I'll make that (directing films) transition too someday," she said.

The former beauty queen’s Bollywood debut began in the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and went on to star in major hits such as Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi! and Mary Kom.

In terms of producing, Priyanka has been part of Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and her latest work The Sky Is Pink.

The Sky is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

