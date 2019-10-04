Security tightens with the release of 'Joker'

Director Todd Philips' Joker hit theatres this past week despite waves of criticism and police have upped their security.

According to Reuters, additional officers were reportedly deployed in theatres across New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to keep an eye on any suspicious activity, although nothing was reported.

Added to this, it was speculated that officers in plainclothes would also be deployed inside cinemas to closely monitor the theatres.

As an act of precaution, police have also refrained cinema-goers from donning costumes and face masks and warned parents not to bring their children along with them.

The R-rated film starring Joaquin Phoenix, is about the dark history of Batman’s arch-nemesis and how the marginalised clown goes on a killing spree.

The plot has left audiences divided and even before its release, families of mass shooting victims protested against the film as it supposedly glorified the killer and promoted copycat attacks.

Despite the criticism, critics have hailed it to be a brilliant but terrifying performance.