Fri Oct 04, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

PM Imran-led Pakistan's victory on Indian soil highlighted in new gallery at Gaddafi Stadium

Fri, Oct 04, 2019
Wasim akram shakes Queen Elizabeth's hand at Buckingham Palace in 1999. — Photo by author

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after recently installing honour boards at both its major stadia, has now adorned the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with a collection of memorable pictures from Pakistan's cricket history.

The gallery, which can be found in the far-end corridor, captures some of the best moments from both the men and women's cricket teams.

Umar Gul goes airborne after picking up a wicket during Pakistan's triumphant World T20I campaign. — Photo by author

Some of the pictures are in greyscale, which show how deep the PCB dug in order to refresh our memories.

The centre of attraction remains the picture of Pakistan's first-ever series triumph on Indian soil in 1987 under the captaincy of the legendary Imran Khan, now the prime minister as well as the PCB's patron-in-chief.

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives the winning trophy in India in 1987. — Photo by author

Another notable frame is that of the Pakistan team's famous push-up and salute celebration in England.

The gallery also features several photos from the women's team, which the PCB has made an effort to promote in recent years.

Shahid Afridi receives the man-of-the-match award at the World T20 final. — Photo by author

The latest round of decoration was preceded by the installation of honours boards at both the Gaddafi and National stadiums.  

