I don't give career advice to Sara: Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been booming in the industry and one would think that her father, Saif Ali Khan is the hand behind the young starlet’s success, but in a recent interview Saif revealed that he never gave any advice to his daughter.

During an interview with Zoom TV the acting veteran said that he has no input when his daughter is approached for certain roles and films.

He believes that one’s actions should not be blamed on anyone but himself. In similar fashion, Sara too does not go to her experienced father for advice regarding the industry.

However, the producer said that his daughter approached him for advice when doing her first film Kedarnath and adds that he worries over his daughter's well being.