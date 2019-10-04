Paris knife attack: Technician kills four officers in police headquarters

PARIS: A knife-wielding employee on Thursday killed four officers at Paris police headquarters in the heart of the French capital.

The attacker, who has not been named, was shot dead by security men.



He killed three male officers and a female assistant before being shot in the courtyard of the square stone building next to Notre-Dame cathedral in the historic heart of Paris.

A motive for the attack remains unclear. However, police union officials were reported to have said that the attacker may have been involved in a workplace dispute. A murder investigation had been launched.

Witnesses described scenes of panic, with many people fleeing the building in tears. The area was sealed off.



The attack, which sent shock waves through an embattled force already complaining of low morale, came a day after police went on strike across France over increasing violence towards officers.