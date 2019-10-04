Parts of Karachi receive rain early on Friday

KARACHI: The midnight downpour in different parts of the metropolis turned the weather pleasant on Friday, a week after the heavy rains wreaked havoc on the city’s ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems.



Light to heavy downpour was reported in Karachi’s areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Airport and Landhi.

Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road were among the areas where it rained.

There were also reports of power outages in several parts of the port city.