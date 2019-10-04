close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

Parts of Karachi receive rain early on Friday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 04, 2019

KARACHI: The midnight downpour in different parts of the metropolis turned the weather pleasant on Friday, a week after the heavy rains wreaked havoc on the city’s ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems.

Light to heavy downpour was reported in Karachi’s areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Airport and Landhi.

Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road  were among the areas where it rained. 

There were also reports of power outages  in  several parts of the port city.

