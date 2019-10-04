Gandhi's ashes stolen, photo scrawled 'traitor' in Modi's India

NEW DELHI: Gandhi's remains were stolen from a memorial in India on his 150th birthday, British media, citing local police, reported on Thursday.

The ashes were taken from the Bapu Bhawan memorial in central India, where they had been kept since 1948 - the year of Gandhi's assassination by a Hindu extremist.

The word "traitor" scrawled over the poster of India's founder in green paint. Hindu hardliners view Gandhi as a traitor labeling him 'pro-Muslim', while some Indians still revere him as the founder of their country.

According to report, police were investigating the theft on the grounds of actions "prejudicial to national integration" and potential breach of the peace.



Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist in January 1948.