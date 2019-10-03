Pakistan to tour Netherlands, Ireland before playing Test series in England

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will tour Netherlands and Ireland ahead of its tour to England next year to play series of limited over matches.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed that the team will play three ODIs against Netherlands and two T20Is against Ireland in July next year in the lead up to their England tour in 2020.

“The VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen will host the three ODIs on July 4, 7 and 9, while the two T20Is in Ireland will be played on July 12 and 14,” PCB revealed.

The series between Netherlands and Pakistan will be the first-ever between the two sides, though they have previously met thrice in ICC events.

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 and 2003, Pakistan won by eight wickets and 97 runs in Lahore and Paarl, respectively, while in Colombo in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, Pakistan won by nine wickets.

The two T20Is between Ireland and Pakistan will be the first instance of the two teams playing each other in the shorter format in Ireland. Pakistan, to date, have played six ODIs and a Test – Ireland’s first appearance in the format – in Ireland.

After the tour of Netherlands and Ireland, Pakistan will travel to England where they will play three World Test Championship Tests, July 30 to August 20 before taking on the 50-over world champions in three T20Is on August 29 and 31 and September 2.

“This series will contribute significantly in our endeavors to put together a strong and formidable side for the 13-team ICC ODI League, which commences next year," KNCB chair Betty Timmer said

"It will provide the much-required exposure and experience to our talented men’s side and will also help in the promotion and development of the game in our part of the world."

Cricket Ireland’s performance director Richard Holdsworth said Ireland and Pakistan have a close affinity, both across men’s and women’s cricket.

“The two-match series will be well-timed, being just 12 weeks from the start of the T20 World Cup – a tournament that we hope to be joining Pakistan at via the Qualifier tournament later this year,” he said.

Ireland and Pakistan have previously featured in just one T20I, with Pakistan winning The Oval fixture by 39 runs on way to lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in England in 2009.